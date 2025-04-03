Are Investors Undervaluing Brennt (BNTGY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Brennt (BNTGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BNTGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.88. Over the past 52 weeks, BNTGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.76 and as low as 11.28, with a median of 13.96.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BNTGY has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.57.

Finally, investors should note that BNTGY has a P/CF ratio of 8.60. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.72. BNTGY's P/CF has been as high as 10.95 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 9.17, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Brennt's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BNTGY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

