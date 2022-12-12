Are Investors Undervaluing Boyd Gaming (BYD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Boyd Gaming (BYD). BYD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that BYD has a P/B ratio of 4.19. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.74. Over the past year, BYD's P/B has been as high as 5.20 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.19.

Finally, investors should note that BYD has a P/CF ratio of 7.93. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BYD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.69. Within the past 12 months, BYD's P/CF has been as high as 10.93 and as low as 6.12, with a median of 7.99.

Another great Gaming stock you could consider is International Game Technology (IGT), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, International Game Technology holds a P/B ratio of 2.40 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 6.74. IGT's P/B has been as high as 3.16, as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.37 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Boyd Gaming and International Game Technology are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BYD and IGT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

