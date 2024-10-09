Are Investors Undervaluing The Boston Beer Company (SAM) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

The Boston Beer Company (SAM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SAM has a P/S ratio of 1.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

Finally, we should also recognize that SAM has a P/CF ratio of 15.83. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SAM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 49.77. Over the past year, SAM's P/CF has been as high as 24.90 and as low as 15.13, with a median of 17.88.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Boston Beer Company is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SAM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

