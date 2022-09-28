Are Investors Undervaluing Boot Barn (BOOT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Boot Barn (BOOT). BOOT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.78. Over the last 12 months, BOOT's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.96 and as low as 8.86, with a median of 16.29.

BOOT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BOOT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT's PEG has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.74.

Another great Retail - Apparel and Shoes stock you could consider is Designer Brands (DBI), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Designer Brands has a P/B ratio of 2.63 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.30. For DBI, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.62, as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.60 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boot Barn and Designer Brands's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BOOT and DBI is an impressive value stock right now.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.