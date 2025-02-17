Are Investors Undervaluing BOK Financial (BOKF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is BOK Financial (BOKF). BOKF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.41. Over the last 12 months, BOKF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 10.49, with a median of 12.40.

Investors should also recognize that BOKF has a P/B ratio of 1.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BOKF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.06. Over the past year, BOKF's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.21.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BOKF has a P/S ratio of 2.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.2.

Finally, we should also recognize that BOKF has a P/CF ratio of 11.84. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BOKF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.33. Over the past year, BOKF's P/CF has been as high as 14.07 and as low as 8.35, with a median of 11.68.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BOK Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BOKF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

