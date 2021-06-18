Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.68. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.45 and as low as 5.92, with a median of 13.47.

Investors will also notice that BCC has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.61. Within the past year, BCC's PEG has been as high as 3.94 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1.35.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 2.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.79. Over the past year, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.88, with a median of 2.36.

Finally, our model also underscores that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 6.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BCC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.62. Within the past 12 months, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 10.20 and as low as 5.64, with a median of 7.27.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

