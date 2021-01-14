Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCC's P/B ratio of 2.50. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 2.08, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 7.51. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BCC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Over the past year, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 10.20 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.49.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Boise Cascade is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

