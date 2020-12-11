Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.80. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.07 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 16.23.

We also note that BCC holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.63. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's PEG has been as high as 5.31 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.83.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 2.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Over the past year, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 2.03.

Finally, investors should note that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 6.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. Within the past 12 months, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 11.34 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.94.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

