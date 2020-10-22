Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.94. Over the past year, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.07 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 17.19.

We also note that BCC holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BCC's industry has an average PEG of 2.80 right now. Over the last 12 months, BCC's PEG has been as high as 5.31 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 2.26.

We should also highlight that BCC has a P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Within the past 52 weeks, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 2.02.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 8.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.65. BCC's P/CF has been as high as 11.82 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 8.89, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

