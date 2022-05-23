Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.21, which compares to its industry's average of 13.12. Over the past year, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 6.27.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BCC's P/B ratio of 1.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.88. BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.96, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.27. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.46. Over the past year, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 6.94 and as low as 2.80, with a median of 3.55.

Investors could also keep in mind LouisianaPacific (LPX), an Building Products - Wood stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, LouisianaPacific holds a P/B ratio of 3.34 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.88. LPX's P/B has been as high as 5.58, as low as 2.93, with a median of 4.48 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade and LouisianaPacific's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC and LPX is an impressive value stock right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.