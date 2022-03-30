Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.06. Over the last 12 months, BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.86 and as low as 4.45, with a median of 7.17.

Investors should also recognize that BCC has a P/B ratio of 2.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.45. BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.08, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that BCC has a P/CF ratio of 3.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BCC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BCC's P/CF has been as high as 8.65 and as low as 2.86, with a median of 3.89.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Boise Cascade's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BCC is an impressive value stock right now.

