Are Investors Undervaluing Boise Cascade (BCC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Boise Cascade (BCC). BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.66, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.10. BCC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.41 and as low as 5.23, with a median of 7.65, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.22. Within the past 52 weeks, BCC's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Boise Cascade's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

