Are Investors Undervaluing BNP Paribas (BNPQY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is BNP Paribas (BNPQY). BNPQY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.97, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.62. Over the past 52 weeks, BNPQY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.49 and as low as 5.25, with a median of 6.84.

Investors should also note that BNPQY holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BNPQY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, BNPQY's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.57.

We should also highlight that BNPQY has a P/B ratio of 0.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.46. Over the past year, BNPQY's P/B has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.49.

Finally, our model also underscores that BNPQY has a P/CF ratio of 4.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BNPQY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.32. Over the past 52 weeks, BNPQY's P/CF has been as high as 5.01 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 4.34.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BNP Paribas is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BNPQY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

