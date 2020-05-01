Are Investors Undervaluing B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY). BMRRY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.52. BMRRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.01 and as low as 9.72, with a median of 15.86, all within the past year.

BMRRY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMRRY's industry has an average PEG of 1.62 right now. Within the past year, BMRRY's PEG has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.33.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BMRRY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

