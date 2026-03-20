Are Investors Undervaluing Blackbaud (BLKB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Blackbaud (BLKB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BLKB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.61. Over the last 12 months, BLKB's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.64 and as low as 13.39, with a median of 15.04.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BLKB has a P/S ratio of 1.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.48.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Blackbaud is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BLKB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.