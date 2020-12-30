Are Investors Undervaluing BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ). BJ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that BJ holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BJ's industry has an average PEG of 1.03 right now. Within the past year, BJ's PEG has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.21.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BJ has a P/S ratio of 0.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BJ's Wholesale Club is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BJ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

