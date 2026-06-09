Are Investors Undervaluing Bioventus (BVS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Bioventus (BVS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BVS is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BVS has a P/S ratio of 1.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.26.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BVS has a P/CF ratio of 9.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.62. BVS's P/CF has been as high as 110.14 and as low as 8.34, with a median of 37.60, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bioventus is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BVS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Bioventus Inc. (BVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.