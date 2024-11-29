Are Investors Undervaluing biote Corp. (BTMD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

biote Corp. (BTMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BTMD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.13, which compares to its industry's average of 22.19. Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.29 and as low as -54.89, with a median of 13.40.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTMD has a P/CF ratio of 14.56. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 39.20. Over the past 52 weeks, BTMD's P/CF has been as high as 5,507.21 and as low as 10.90, with a median of 19.12.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in biote Corp.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTMD is an impressive value stock right now.

biote Corp. (BTMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

