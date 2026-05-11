Are Investors Undervaluing BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is BGC Group, Inc. (BGC). BGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.79. BGC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.94 and as low as 6.22, with a median of 8.10, all within the past year.

We also note that BGC holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BGC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.96. Over the past 52 weeks, BGC's PEG has been as high as 0.40 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.34.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BGC has a P/S ratio of 1.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.1.

Finally, our model also underscores that BGC has a P/CF ratio of 15.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BGC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.81. Over the past 52 weeks, BGC's P/CF has been as high as 20.79 and as low as 13.04, with a median of 16.52.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BGC Group, Inc. is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BGC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.