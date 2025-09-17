Are Investors Undervaluing BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is BGC Group, Inc. (BGC). BGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.47 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.95. Over the past year, BGC's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.94 and as low as 6.22, with a median of 8.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BGC has a P/S ratio of 1.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.34.

Finally, our model also underscores that BGC has a P/CF ratio of 15.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.52. Within the past 12 months, BGC's P/CF has been as high as 20.79 and as low as 13.04, with a median of 16.57.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BGC Group, Inc. is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

