Are Investors Undervaluing BG Staffing (BGSF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is BG Staffing (BGSF). BGSF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.54, which compares to its industry's average of 13.74. Over the past 52 weeks, BGSF's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.69 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 12.73.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BGSF's P/B ratio of 1.41. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Over the past year, BGSF's P/B has been as high as 3.36 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.81.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BGSF has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BG Staffing's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BGSF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

