Are Investors Undervaluing B&G Foods (BGS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is B&G Foods (BGS). BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.92, which compares to its industry's average of 13.40. Over the past 52 weeks, BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.31 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 9.30.

Investors should also recognize that BGS has a P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.42. Over the past year, BGS's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.80.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B&G Foods is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.