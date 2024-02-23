Are Investors Undervaluing Best Buy (BBY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Best Buy (BBY). BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.74, which compares to its industry's average of 14.57. Over the last 12 months, BBY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 9.40, with a median of 11.72.

We also note that BBY holds a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.40. Within the past year, BBY's PEG has been as high as 2.16 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.66.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BBY has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that BBY has a P/CF ratio of 7.30. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BBY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.42. Over the past year, BBY's P/CF has been as high as 8.29 and as low as 6.19, with a median of 7.25.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Best Buy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BBY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

