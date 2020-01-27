Are Investors Undervaluing Berry Global (BERY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Berry Global (BERY). BERY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.31. BERY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.90 and as low as 8.86, with a median of 12.56, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that BERY holds a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BERY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.95. Within the past year, BERY's PEG has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.98.

We should also highlight that BERY has a P/B ratio of 3.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BERY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.71. Within the past 52 weeks, BERY's P/B has been as high as 5.01 and as low as 3.05, with a median of 4.05.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BERY has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Berry Global's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BERY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

