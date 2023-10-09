Are Investors Undervaluing Berry (BRY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Berry (BRY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.81 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.64 and as low as 2.81, with a median of 7.36.

We should also highlight that BRY has a P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.26. Within the past 52 weeks, BRY's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.83.

Finally, our model also underscores that BRY has a P/CF ratio of 1.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BRY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.80. BRY's P/CF has been as high as 2.32 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.50, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States value stock, take a look at Marathon Oil (MRO). MRO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Marathon Oil are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6.99 and a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 11.17 and 0.58, respectively.

