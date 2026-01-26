Are Investors Undervaluing Berkeley Group (BKGFY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Berkeley Group (BKGFY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BKGFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.4, which compares to its industry's average of 13.08. BKGFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.89 and as low as 10.11, with a median of 11.66, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BKGFY's P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.37. Over the past 12 months, BKGFY's P/B has been as high as 1.52 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.10.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Berkeley Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BKGFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

