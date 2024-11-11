Are Investors Undervaluing Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). BDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.80. Over the past 52 weeks, BDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.78 and as low as 15.73, with a median of 17.16.

We also note that BDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BDX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.88. Over the last 12 months, BDX's PEG has been as high as 1.98 and as low as 1.69, with a median of 1.86.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Becton, Dickinson and Company is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BDX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

