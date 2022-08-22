Are Investors Undervaluing Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) By 25%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Beacon Roofing Supply Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$474.6m US$535.0m US$356.0m US$382.0m US$356.3m US$341.6m US$333.7m US$330.2m US$329.7m US$331.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -6.73% Est @ -4.13% Est @ -2.31% Est @ -1.03% Est @ -0.14% Est @ 0.48% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$440 US$460 US$284 US$282 US$244 US$217 US$196 US$180 US$167 US$155

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.6b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$331m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.9%) = US$5.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.7b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$61.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out. NasdaqGS:BECN Discounted Cash Flow August 22nd 2022

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Beacon Roofing Supply as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.397. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Beacon Roofing Supply, we've put together three important aspects you should further research:

