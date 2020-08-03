Are Investors Undervaluing Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BECN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.85, which compares to its industry's average of 22.10. Over the past 52 weeks, BECN's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.80 and as low as 4.55, with a median of 11.41.

BECN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BECN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.76. BECN's PEG has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.11, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BECN has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.51.

Finally, investors should note that BECN has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.41. Within the past 12 months, BECN's P/CF has been as high as 10.36 and as low as 2.85, with a median of 7.75.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Beacon Roofing Supply is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BECN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

