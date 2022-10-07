Are Investors Undervaluing BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP). BCBP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.80 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.33. Over the last 12 months, BCBP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.82 and as low as 6.51, with a median of 8.54.

Investors should also recognize that BCBP has a P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BCBP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.49. Within the past 52 weeks, BCBP's P/B has been as high as 1.38 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.20.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BCBP has a P/S ratio of 2.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.72.

Finally, our model also underscores that BCBP has a P/CF ratio of 7.42. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.11. BCBP's P/CF has been as high as 9.03 and as low as 7.10, with a median of 8.02, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that BCB Bancorp NJ is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BCBP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



