Are Investors Undervaluing Baytex Energy (BTEGF) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Baytex Energy (BTEGF). BTEGF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that BTEGF has a P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.62. Over the past 12 months, BTEGF's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that BTEGF has a P/CF ratio of 2.03. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.56. Over the past 52 weeks, BTEGF's P/CF has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 2.01.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Baytex Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BTEGF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

