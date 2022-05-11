Are Investors Undervaluing Baytex Energy (BTEGF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Baytex Energy (BTEGF). BTEGF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.99 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.04. Over the past 52 weeks, BTEGF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.39 and as low as 2, with a median of 6.41.

Investors should also recognize that BTEGF has a P/B ratio of 1.50. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.70. Over the past 12 months, BTEGF's P/B has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.37.

Finally, investors should note that BTEGF has a P/CF ratio of 1.49. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BTEGF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.06. Over the past year, BTEGF's P/CF has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.37.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian value stock, take a look at Ovintiv (OVV). OVV is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Ovintiv has a P/B ratio of 2.39 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.70. For OVV, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.87, as low as 1.50, with a median of 2.09 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Baytex Energy and Ovintiv's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTEGF and OVV is an impressive value stock right now.

