Are Investors Undervaluing Baytex Energy (BTE) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Baytex Energy (BTE). BTE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.76. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.45 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 7.01.

Another notable valuation metric for BTE is its P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.11. BTE's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.98, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BTE has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.12.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTE has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BTE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.84. Within the past 12 months, BTE's P/CF has been as high as 5.02 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 4.05.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Baytex Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTE is an impressive value stock right now.

