Are Investors Undervaluing Baytex Energy (BTE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Baytex Energy (BTE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BTE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.94, which compares to its industry's average of 10.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BTE's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.21 and as low as 4.73, with a median of 6.53.

We should also highlight that BTE has a P/B ratio of 1.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.99. Over the past year, BTE's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BTE has a P/S ratio of 1.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.01.

Finally, we should also recognize that BTE has a P/CF ratio of 5.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BTE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.47. Within the past 12 months, BTE's P/CF has been as high as 5.57 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Baytex Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

