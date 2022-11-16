Are Investors Undervaluing Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF). BAMXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54. BAMXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.03 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 5.20, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that BAMXF has a P/B ratio of 0.54. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BAMXF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.90. Over the past 12 months, BAMXF's P/B has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.51.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BAMXF has a P/S ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

Finally, we should also recognize that BAMXF has a P/CF ratio of 1.99. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BAMXF's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.26. Within the past 12 months, BAMXF's P/CF has been as high as 3.33 and as low as 1.57, with a median of 1.86.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Foreign value stock, take a look at Stellantis (STLA). STLA is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Stellantis currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 3.37, and its PEG ratio is 0.09. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 8.54 and 0.36.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.