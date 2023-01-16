Are Investors Undervaluing Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY). BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.41. Over the past year, BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.10 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 4.67.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BMWYY's P/B ratio of 0.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.91. Within the past 52 weeks, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.56 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.52.

RENAULT (RNLSY) may be another strong Automotive - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. RNLSY is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, RENAULT has a P/B ratio of 0.41 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.91. For RNLSY, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.41, as low as 0.20, with a median of 0.29 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR and RENAULT strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BMWYY and RNLSY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

