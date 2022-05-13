Are Investors Undervaluing Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET). BSET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.43. BSET's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.63, all within the past year.

BSET is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BSET's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.63. Over the last 12 months, BSET's PEG has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.54.

Another notable valuation metric for BSET is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BSET's P/B has been as high as 2.15 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.09.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BSET has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.36.

Finally, investors should note that BSET has a P/CF ratio of 4.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.37. Over the past year, BSET's P/CF has been as high as 45.44 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 5.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bassett Furniture Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BSET sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

