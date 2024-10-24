Are Investors Undervaluing Barrick Gold (GOLD) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Barrick Gold (GOLD). GOLD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.70, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.03. Over the last 12 months, GOLD's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.29 and as low as 12, with a median of 14.62.

We also note that GOLD holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GOLD's industry has an average PEG of 0.55 right now. Over the last 12 months, GOLD's PEG has been as high as 1.56 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.02.

We should also highlight that GOLD has a P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.97. GOLD's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.93, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GOLD has a P/S ratio of 3.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.91.

Finally, our model also underscores that GOLD has a P/CF ratio of 10.56. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.16. Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD's P/CF has been as high as 15.14 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.95.

Iamgold (IAG) may be another strong Mining - Gold stock to add to your shortlist. IAG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Iamgold are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 8.82 and a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 16.03 and 0.55, respectively.

IAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 140.56 and as low as 6.97, with a median of 18.18. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.23, as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.54.

Furthermore, Iamgold holds a P/B ratio of 1.29 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.97. IAG's P/B has been as high as 1.30, as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.77 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Barrick Gold and Iamgold are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GOLD and IAG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

