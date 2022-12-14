Are Investors Undervaluing Bankinter (BKNIY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bankinter (BKNIY). BKNIY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for BKNIY is its P/B ratio of 1. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Within the past 52 weeks, BKNIY's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.92.

Finally, investors should note that BKNIY has a P/CF ratio of 3.30. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.64. BKNIY's P/CF has been as high as 3.60 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 3.17, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bankinter is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BKNIY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

