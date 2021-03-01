Are Investors Undervaluing Bank7 (BSVN) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Bank7 (BSVN). BSVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.45, which compares to its industry's average of 12.52. Over the past year, BSVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.60 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 6.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BSVN has a P/S ratio of 2.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.7.

Finally, we should also recognize that BSVN has a P/CF ratio of 7.19. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BSVN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Over the past 52 weeks, BSVN's P/CF has been as high as 20.56 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 8.62.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Bank7 is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSVN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

