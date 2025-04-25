Are Investors Undervaluing Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Banco Santander Chile (BSAC). BSAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BSAC's P/B ratio of 1.90. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.93. BSAC's P/B has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 1.89, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that BSAC has a P/CF ratio of 10.20. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.79. Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC's P/CF has been as high as 11.72 and as low as 7.84, with a median of 9.86.

Another great Banks - Foreign stock you could consider is Societe Generale Group (SCGLY), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Societe Generale Group is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.22 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.26. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 9.11 and average PEG ratio of 0.72.

Over the last 12 months, SCGLY's P/E has been as high as 7.68, as low as 4.01, with a median of 4.95, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.28, as low as 0.08, with a median of 0.10.

Societe Generale Group also has a P/B ratio of 0.44 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.93. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.45, as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.26.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Banco Santander Chile and Societe Generale Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSAC and SCGLY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

