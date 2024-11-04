Are Investors Undervaluing Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Banco ntander Brasil (BSBR). BSBR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.97 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.01. Over the last 12 months, BSBR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.91 and as low as 4.94, with a median of 7.04.

BSBR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BSBR's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR's PEG has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.72.

We should also highlight that BSBR has a P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.67. Over the past 12 months, BSBR's P/B has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.91.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Banco ntander Brasil is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BSBR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

