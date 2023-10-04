Are Investors Undervaluing Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BDORY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.50, which compares to its industry's average of 6.89. BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 1.86, with a median of 3.52, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BDORY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.56. Over the past 52 weeks, BDORY's PEG has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.31.

Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, BDORY's P/B has been as high as 0.95 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BDORY has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

Finally, we should also recognize that BDORY has a P/CF ratio of 3.71. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.55. Over the past 52 weeks, BDORY's P/CF has been as high as 4.46 and as low as 2.62, with a median of 3.58.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Banco Do Brasil's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BDORY is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.