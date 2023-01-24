Are Investors Undervaluing Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BDORY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.59 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.30. BDORY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.50, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.57. BDORY's P/B has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.67, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BDORY has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Finally, we should also recognize that BDORY has a P/CF ratio of 3.68. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BDORY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.29. Over the past 52 weeks, BDORY's P/CF has been as high as 5.12 and as low as 2.80, with a median of 4.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Banco Do Brasil is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BDORY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

