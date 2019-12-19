Are Investors Undervaluing Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFYY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFYY). BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.77, which compares to its industry's average of 12.29. Over the past year, BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.08 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 9.28.

Another notable valuation metric for BAFYY is its P/B ratio of 1.45. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Over the past 12 months, BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.65 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Balfour Beatty PLC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

