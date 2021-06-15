Are Investors Undervaluing Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) By 39%?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥58.2b CN¥33.9b CN¥38.8b CN¥42.5b CN¥45.5b CN¥48.1b CN¥50.3b CN¥52.2b CN¥53.9b CN¥55.4b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Est @ 9.4% Est @ 7.18% Est @ 5.62% Est @ 4.53% Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.86% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% CN¥53.7k CN¥28.8k CN¥30.5k CN¥30.8k CN¥30.5k CN¥29.7k CN¥28.7k CN¥27.4k CN¥26.1k CN¥24.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥311b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥55b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.0%) = CN¥887b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥887b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= CN¥398b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥709b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$190, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important assumptions

NasdaqGS:BIDU Discounted Cash Flow June 15th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Baidu as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.179. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Baidu, we've compiled three additional aspects you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Baidu (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does BIDU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

