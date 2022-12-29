Are Investors Undervaluing Bae Systems (BAESY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bae Systems (BAESY). BAESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.66, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BAESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.04 and as low as 11.21, with a median of 13.69.

BAESY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BAESY's industry has an average PEG of 2.11 right now. BAESY's PEG has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.89, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bae Systems's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BAESY is an impressive value stock right now.

