Are Investors Undervaluing B2Gold Corp (BTG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is B2Gold Corp (BTG). BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.21. Over the last 12 months, BTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.99 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.48.

We also note that BTG holds a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's industry has an average PEG of 2.82 right now. Within the past year, BTG's PEG has been as high as 1.72 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.25.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BTG has a P/S ratio of 2.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.07.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTG has a P/CF ratio of 5.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.24. Over the past year, BTG's P/CF has been as high as 8.48 and as low as 4.61, with a median of 6.26.

If you're looking for another solid Mining - Gold value stock, take a look at Gold Resource (GORO). GORO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Gold Resource also has a P/B ratio of 1.22 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.11. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.39, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.38.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B2Gold Corp and Gold Resource are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BTG and GORO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

