Are Investors Undervaluing Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS). AXS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that AXS holds a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AXS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.31. Within the past year, AXS's PEG has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 1.34, with a median of 1.58.

Another notable valuation metric for AXS is its P/B ratio of 1.09. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.52. AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.11, over the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Heritage Insurance (HRTG), an Insurance - Property and Casualty stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Heritage Insurance sports a P/B ratio of 0.63 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.52. In the past 52 weeks, HRTG's P/B has been as high as 0.75, as low as 0.25, with a median of 0.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Axis Capital Holdings and Heritage Insurance are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AXS and HRTG sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.