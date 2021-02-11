Are Investors Undervaluing Axa Sa (AXAHY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Axa Sa (AXAHY). AXAHY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.82 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.66. Over the past year, AXAHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 4.18, with a median of 7.34.

Another notable valuation metric for AXAHY is its P/B ratio of 0.69. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AXAHY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.02. Over the past year, AXAHY's P/B has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.61.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Axa Sa is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AXAHY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

